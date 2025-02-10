A Crymych woman has been given an interim driving ban ahead of sentencing after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen for police in Cardigan.
Claire Brown, of 34 Crug yr Efydd, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 February.
The 58-year-old pleaded not guilty at a hearing on 25 January to failing to provide a specimen of breath to police at Cardigan Police Station on 24 January but was found guilty following the trial.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Brown is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 February.
She was remanded on conditional bail and handed an interim disqualification until the sentencing hearing date.