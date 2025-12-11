A 74-year-old has been jailed for two months by magistrates after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order for the second time just days after it was imposed.
John Callaghan, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 December.
The 74-year-old admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 1 December in Talsarn on 9 December.
Magistrates handed Callaghan a jail term of two months.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious” because it was the second breach of the court order and was “committed soon after the imposition of the order.”
Magistrates said Callaghan had shown “complete disregard to the court order.”
Callaghan must also pay costs of £284.
