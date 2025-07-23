A Dihewyd man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman in Cardigan.
David Jones, of Maesllan, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The 42-year-old is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Kerry Varley at an address in Pendre on 20 July..
Jones is due to stand trial on the charge at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.