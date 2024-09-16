FORMER BBC news presenter Huw Edwards, has been handed a six-month jail term, suspended for two years for accessing child sex images.
The disgraced former presenter of The News at Ten appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, 16 September, for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.
Edwards, 63, originally from Llanelli and the son of Ceredigion author and language campaigner, Prof Hywel Teifi Edwards, was handed a suspended jail term after Chief Magistrates, Paul Goldspring, said he did not pose a risk to the public.
In July, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that he received hundreds of pictures of a sexual nature on WhatsApp from another man over a period of almost 18 months, including 41 indecent pictures of children.
The images contained seven of the most serious category - category A - including two showing a child aged around seven to nine.
12 of the pictures were in category B and 22 in category C.
The court heard that the pictures were in those two categories of children between 12 and 15 years old.
In addition to the six-month suspended prison sentence, Edwards will have to complete rehabilitation sessions for sex offenders, which will be supervised by the Probation Service.
Edwards will also be placed on the sex offenders' register for a period of seven years.