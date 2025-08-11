A Dolgellau man will be sentenced in Crown Court later this month after appearing in court to admit charges of possessing a knife and cannabis.
Stephen Miller, of Flat 2, Rhydsarn, Sarn Road, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 4 August.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a knife on Sarn Road in Dolgellau on 1 August this year.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on the same day.
Mille is due to be sentenced for the offences at Caernarfon Crown Court on 29 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
