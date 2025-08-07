A 77-year-old has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to two charges of assault and threatening a person with a knife in Cribyn.
Peter Sanders, now of 2 Fielden Close, Eversham, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.
The 77-year-old pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 11 July to charges of common assault at Cribyn on 9 July as well as assault by beating between 1 May and 9 July, also in Cribyn.
Sanders also pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a knife on 9 July in Cribyn.
He was fined £230 for the knife offence and handed a community order to include rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
