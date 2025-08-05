A Llan Ffestiniog man has appeared in court charged with making 170 indecent images of children.
Christopher Jones, of Crud yr Awel, Pantllwyd, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
The 67-year-old is charged with making 170 category C indecent images and movies of a child on 13 January 2023 in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
No plea was entered to the charge at the hearing.
Jones is next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 1 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
