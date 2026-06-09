A Dolgellau man has appeared in court charged with the intentional strangulation of a woman and threatening her with a knife.
Shaun Walters, of Flat 14, Henfaes Flats, Henfaes, appeared before Mold Magistrates’ Court on 6 June.
The 35-year-old is accused of threatening a woman with a knife in Dolgellau on 27 March this year.
He is also charged with intentional strangulation on the same date.
No plea was entered to either charge at the hearing.
Walters did admit a charge of breaking bail conditions on 5 June.
Walters is next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 29 June.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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