St Mary’s Church in Beddgelert was chosen by international Reddit users in an online poll, which narrowed down places in the world across 29 rounds.
Starting by picking the “worse half” of the globe, responders on the popular r/terriblemaps subreddit finally chose medieval St Mary’s as the best place in the world.
The vicar, Kim Williams, discovered the subreddit and joined the chat under the username vicachick, stating that “Reddit has excellent taste”.
She added: “[I’m] the vicar of this church and love it as much as you all seem to.
“The whole community will be delighted to hear they are the best place in the world - although I'm pretty sure that they know already - but this is a huge boost to the faithful few who turn out to keep this building doing what it was built to do, worshipping God and offering a place of sanctuary and peace for a weary world.”
As the poll narrowed its search, dropping Asia and Australia first, then Africa and America, the search honed in on Europe, then Britain. Choosing the southern half of the UK, users voted for Wales, then north Wales, then Gwynedd over Anglesey, eventually honing the search for the world’s best place as being somewhere in south Beddgelert.
St Mary’s Church was eventually voted on, chosen over a strip of houses west of the church.
Reddit itself has weighed in, congratulating St Mary’s as the “world's best”, adding: “The result reflects a well-known aspect of Reddit culture, where online communities often embrace unlikely underdogs and develop running jokes around them.”
Rev Williams responded after commenters did some digging that “yes, we definitely need help with the roof fund”, and took the opportunity to start a GoFundMe - https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-keep-st-marys-church-beddgelert-standing
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