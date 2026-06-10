A Porthmadog man who threatened to damage another man’s property has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Cane Shaw, of 29 Chapel Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 8 June.
The 22-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in May to threatening to damage property belonging to Joshua Griffith Parri in Porthmadog on 19 April.
Magistrates handed Shaw a six month jail sentence suspended for 12 months.
The court heard that the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Shaw made “threats to damage with fire.”
Shaw was also ordered to undergo rehabilitation and was made the subject of a two year restraining order.
He must also pay costs of £85.
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