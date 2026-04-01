A Drefach Felindre drug driver has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates.
Kerne Spiralson, of Pengraig, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 26 March.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Mazda 3 on the Llanfyrnach to Tegryn road on 25 October last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed cannabis in Spiralson’s blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Spiralson from driving for 12 months and handed out a £276 fine.
A special reasons application to avoid a ban was rejected by magistrates.
Spiralson must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £100.
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