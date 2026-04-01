The case against a Cilgerran man accused of stealing tents and a deck chair from Tresaith beach has been discontinued.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard an update on the case against Gryfydd Morgan, of Bro Arth, on 27 March.
At an earlier hearing on 10 January, the 52-year-old pleaded not guilty to the theft of two tents and deck chair from Tresaith beach on 18 July last year.
Morgan was due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April, but the case was discontinued at the hearing on 27 March.
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