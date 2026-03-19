A Drefach Felindre man will be sentenced next month after admitting stalking a woman by following her, going to her home and sending her abusive letters.
Dylan Phillips, of Llys Helyg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.
The 66-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress between 11 June and 26 August last year by following a woman, attending her home address and sending her abusive letters.
The court heard the stalking had a “substantial adverse effect” on the victim’s usual day-to-day activities.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Phillips is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 April.
He was remanded on conditional bail.
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