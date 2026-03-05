Walkers who got lost near Llyn Manod have been guided to safety.
South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team members were called on Sunday, 22 at 6.37pm to assist the small group of walkers who had lost their way in poor weather conditions and were wet and cold, so called for mountain rescue assistance.
“Our callout coordinator was able to guide them in the right direction over the phone while a full team prepared and made their way to meet them on the hill,” a team spokesperson said.
“The team located them swiftly and escorted them safely back down the mountain.
“The walkers were relieved and thankful to be off the hill and were able to head home safely.”
