A Drefach Felindre man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
Lawrence Jones, of 2 Parc Meiros, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 April.
The court heard that the 38-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Citroen Dispatch on Cambrian Street in Drefach Felindre on 4 December last year.
Tests showed that Jones had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 12 months and also handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.