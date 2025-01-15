A Drefach Felindre man has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this month after a court heard he phoned and left voice messages for a woman when he was banned from doing so by a restraining order.
Daniel Hewitt, of Glanyrafon, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 13 January.
The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by Swansea Crown Court in July 2021.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Hewitt is next due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for a sentencing hearing on 19 January.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date due to the “nature and seriousness of the offence.”