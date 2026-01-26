An 18-year-old man has been sentenced for dangerous driving following an incident in Tywyn.
Anthony Stokes, of Deykin Road, Lichfield, Staffordshire, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday, 20 January after admitting dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
He also admitted criminal damage to a police car following his arrest, and possession of cannabis.
On 18 May 2025, shortly before 6pm, reports were made of a grey coloured SAAB convertible driving dangerously around the Tywyn area.
Police followed Stokes, who drove at excessive speeds, dangerously overtaking vehicles before coming to a stop at a Tywyn campsite.
Following his arrest, Stokes became aggressive and caused significant damage the back of a police car.
He was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and received a two-and-a-half year driving ban. He was also ordered to pay £295 in costs.
Inspector Iwan Jones said: “Stokes’ recklessness towards other road users could easily have caused a serious collision and it is lucky that no one was hurt due to his dangerous behaviour.
“We will continue to proactively patrol the road network across the region and target dangerous drivers like Stokes who put the public at risk.
“Anyone with information about an individual who drives dangerously should report concerns to us via our website, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”
