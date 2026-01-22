A man has appeared in court has appeared in court charged with possession of a catapult at an Aberystwyth leisure centre as well as driving offences.
Brandon Holland, of 39 Alexandra Road, Desborough, Northamptonshire, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.
The 23-year-old is charged with possession of a catapult at Plascrug Leisure Centre on 2 January.
He is also charged with careless driving, failing to stop and driving without a licence or insurance on Queens Road and Portland Street in Aberystwyth on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the hearing to tie up with other cases.
Holland is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.