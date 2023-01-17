A LLWYNCELYN man who overtook a police car while crossing solid white lines and going faster than the speed limit has escaped a driving ban after magistrates ruled disqualification would have a detrimental effect on his job.
David John Davies, of Bryn Eryr, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.
The 35-year-old pleading guilty to overtaking a police car on the A484 near Newtown at a speed “in excess of 30mph and crossing double white lines in doing so” on 19 May last year.
Magistrates fined Davies £76 and handed him three penalty points.
Davies avoided a ban under the totting procedure after magistrates ruled that the specially designed VW Transporter van for Davies’ job with horses “would be repossessed” if he was disqualified and have a “detrimental effect” on his work.
Davies must also pay £110 costs.