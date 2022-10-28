Drug-driver, 20, handed 12-month ban
Saturday 29th October 2022 6:00 am
A Ciliau Aeron man has been banned from the road for 12 months and handed a fine by magistrates after appearing in court to admit drug driving.
Matthew Harries, of 21 Parc yr Hydd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 October.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Ford Fiesta on the A487 at Llanarth on 7 June this year.
Blood tests showed he had cocaine in his system exceeding the limit.
Magistrates disqualified Harries from driving for 12 months.
Magistrates also imposed a fine of £250.
Harries must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.
