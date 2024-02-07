A Pwllheli man who drove with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road for more than three years.
Morgan Davies, of 9 Ala Uchaf, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 January.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of an Audi on Pentreuchaf in Pwllheli on 26 November last year.
Laboratory tests showed Davies had cannabis in his blood.
Magistrates disqualified Davies from driving for 40 months.
He was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work as well as rehabilitation.
Davies must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £114.