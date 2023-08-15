A LLANGOEDMOR man has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after appearing in court to admit a drug driving charge.
Joseph Caswell, of Stagwood, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 August.
The court heard that Caswell was stopped by police officers while he was behind the wheel of a Nissan Pathfinder on the B4333 at Newcastle Emlyn in Carmarthenshire on 31 January this year.
Tests showed that Caswell had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates handed Caswell a disqualification from driving for 36 months.
Caswell was also handed a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.