Drug-driver handed one-year ban
Saturday 22nd October 2022 7:15 am
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )
A Pencader man who drove with amphetamines in his system has been banned from the road for a year.
David Evans, of Aberceiliog, Maesycrugiau, appeared before Llanelli magistrates last week.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamines in his system on 11 April this year on the A485 at Llanllwni.
Evans also admitted possession of both cannabis and amphetamine.
He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.
