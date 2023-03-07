AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been fined a total of £240 by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to two counts of drug possession as well as criminal damage of a car.
Harry Margolis, of Ty Nesaf, Queen’s Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing 2.21 grams of herbal cannabis in Aberystwyth on 1 September last year and another charge of possessing 3.27 grams of herbal cannabis in Aberystwyth on 19 August.
He also admitted damaging a VW Polo on 19 August.
He was fined £80 for each offence and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.