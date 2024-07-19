A Premier League footballer faces a driving ban after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver of a Porsche which was alleged to have driven through a red light while uninsured in west Wales.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 17 July that Enzo Fernandez, a Chelsea player whose address was given in court as Chelsea FC Training Ground, Stoke Road, Stoke D’Abernon, “failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver” of a Porsche Cayenne “who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence” to Dyfed-Powys Police officers on 27 December last year.
The alleged offences were driving through a red light on Church Street in Llanelli on 28 November 2023 and driving without insurance on the same day.
Those charges were withdrawn with no plea entered, with Fernandez, 23, instead being found guilty in his absence of the failing to identify offence.
Magistrates adjourned the hearing for sentencing “to consider if there are mitigating circumstances for not ordering disqualification.”
Fernandez, who won the Copa America with Argentina earlier this month and has been embroiled in a racism row over online videos singing songs about the French national team during the celebrations, is due to be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.