Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 17 July that Enzo Fernandez, a Chelsea player whose address was given in court as Chelsea FC Training Ground, Stoke Road, Stoke D’Abernon, “failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver” of a Porsche Cayenne “who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence” to Dyfed-Powys Police officers on 27 December last year.