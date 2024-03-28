An “erratic” Llanilar driver who was caught on dashcam footage “completely cutting out” Southgate roundabout in Penparcau has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 27 March that John Gould, of The Caravn, Old Station Yard, was driving a Toyota Auris on Southgate roundabout on 11 August last year.
“A witness has captured the defendant on dashcam footage cutting the roundabout out completely and proceeding onto Antaron Avenue A487,” the court heard.
“The vehicle was also seen driving somewhat erratically between Southgate and Llanfarian.”
The 71-year-old was fined £80 for driving without due care and attention and handed six penalty points.#
He must also pay prosecution costs of £110 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.