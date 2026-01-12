A vehicle has been seized from a car park in Pwllheli.

Police attended Lon Cob Bach, Pwllheli, after reports of an abandoned vehicle in a public car park.

Checks revealed the vehicle had no insurance and no valid MOT certificate.

As the vehicle was parked in a public place without insurance, officers seized it under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

If your vehicle is off-road or declared SORN you must inform the DVLA, keep it on private land or arrange recovery.

Do not leave it abandoned in a public place (such as a car park).

Failure to follow these steps can result in your vehicle being seized, and you will have to pay recovery and release fees.