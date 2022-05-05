Farm death a tragic accident

A Llanrhystud woman died after suffering grievous injuries at her farm, an inquest has heard.

Hazel James, 64, died on 20 January 2022 at the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff where she was being treated for injuries she had sustained a few days prior.

On 16 January, Mrs James and her husband were in the process of putting away their cob horse foal. The foal attempted to jump the gate, subsequently causing it to swing and knock Mrs James to the ground, where she hit her head and fell unconscious the inquest heard.

Mrs James was airlifted to the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff where she was put under intensive care.

Dr Ebdom, who carried out the post mortem, found that Mrs James died as a direct consequence of the head injuries she had suffered on her farm.