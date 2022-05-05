Farm death a tragic accident

By Cambrian News reporter  
Friday 6th May 2022 12:30 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Aberystwyth Justice Centre

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A Llanrhystud woman died after suffering grievous injuries at her farm, an inquest has heard.

Hazel James, 64, died on 20 January 2022 at the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff where she was being treated for injuries she had sustained a few days prior.

On 16 January, Mrs James and her husband were in the process of putting away their cob horse foal. The foal attempted to jump the gate, subsequently causing it to swing and knock Mrs James to the ground, where she hit her head and fell unconscious the inquest heard.

Mrs James was airlifted to the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff where she was put under intensive care.

Dr Ebdom, who carried out the post mortem, found that Mrs James died as a direct consequence of the head injuries she had suffered on her farm.

Ceredigion Coroner, Mr Peter Brunton, recorded the verdict of accident at an inquest in Aberystwyth last week.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Llanrhystud
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0