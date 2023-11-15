THE owner of a tourist attraction near Cardigan who has been in a long-running battle with Ceredigion County Council over the Ceredigion Coastal Path running through his land has once again refused council staff access to his property for work to be carried out.
Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard on 14 November that Lyn James Jenkins, of Llys yr Ynys, Gwbert, refused to allow council officers to enter the Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park for maintenance and boundary works on 12 April this year.
Jenkins, who has railed against the decision to open up the Ceredigion Coastal Path through his land for several years, has been engaged in a long-running battle with council officers over access to his land since 2006.
Jenkins took his fight to the highest levels, appealing to the Court of Appeal – which found against him in 2010.
In 2016 he was found guilty of 14 charges of obstructing the footpath between Ferwig and Mwnt, while in 2017 he was ordered by magistrates to allow council officers to access the land.
Magistrates have again ordered him to allow access and he must pay costs to the council of £500.