A Felinfach man who appeared in court to plead guilty to driving with cannabis in his system in Aberystwyth has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates.
Peter Gilmore, of 26A Bryn Salem, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.
The court heard that the 51-year-old was stopped by police officers while he was driving a Mercedes van on High Street in Aberystwyth on 1 February this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Gilmore had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Gilmore from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.