A Felinfach man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit breaching a community order.
Peter Gilmore, of 26A Bryn Salem, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ on 27 March.
The 51-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on 24 April last year by failing to attend planned probation appointments on 13 December last year and 21 February.
Magistrates fined Gilmore £60.
He must also pay £60 costs.