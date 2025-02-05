A Felinfach man has been held in custody by magistrates after appearing in court accused of harassing and stalking a woman.
Dorian Williams, of 18 Bryn Salem, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 3 February.
The 49-year-old is accused of the harassment and stalking of a woman in Felinfach between 12 December and 1 February.
He is also accused of intimidating a witness over the same dates.
The alleged offences took place while on bail on other charges, the court heard.
No pleas were entered on the charges at the hearing.
Williams is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 March.
Magistrates remanded Williams in custody until that hearing date.