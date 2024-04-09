A Felinfach man will be sentenced later this month for racially aggravated harassment in Aberystwyth.
Peter Gilmore, of 26A Bryn Salem, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 April.
The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment on Great Darkgate Street on 30 March.
He also admitted a charge of assaulting Pc Morgans while at Aberystwyth police station on the same day.
A charge of threat to damage property at Aberystwyth police station was dismissed at the hearing.
The case was adjourned by magistrates for an all options probation report to be prepared.
Gilmore is next due to appear for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 April and was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date.