A Ferwig man has been charged with possession of hundreds of indecent images of children dating back more than a decade.
Kevin Reed, of Maes Pedrog, was due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 November.
Snow and bad weather conditions meant the case was adjourned.
The 35-year-old is charged with making 832 indecent photographs of children – all of Category C – between 8 July 2011 and 8 November 2019.
Reed is also charged with possession of 282 prohibited images of children between 1 February 2016 and 3 August 2022.
All the alleged offences took place in Ferwig.
Weather conditions meant the case could not be heard.
Reed is next due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.