Ffair Rhos man had ‘dozens’ of extreme pornographic images of animals

AN YSTRAD Meurig man will be sentenced later this month after admitting possessing dozens of extreme pornographic images of intercourse with animals.

Dean Harper, of Sisial y Pin, Ffair Rhos, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 April.

The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a total of 61 extreme pornographic images portraying an act of intercourse or oral sex with a dead or alive animal.

The images “portrayed in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live animal which was grossly offensive.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared ahead of sentencing.

Harper will be sentenced for the offence at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.