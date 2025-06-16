A planned closure of the A44 between Aberystwyth and Llangurig has been delayed a week, due to poor weather and 'unforeseen programming issues'.
The main road between the coast and Powys was due to close between 7am and 7pm for resurfacing this week.
However, Traffic Wales has announced on Monday afternoon that this work will now take place next week, from Monday, 23 June.
In a post to social media, Traffic Wales said: "We posted yesterday regarding the road resurfacing scheme on the A44 between Ty'n y Cwm - Pant Mawr, Llangurig.
"We appreciate this has caused some confusion and we apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused.
"After liaising with Powys County Council, we can now confirm that these works have been postponed until 23 June - 27 June due to unforeseen programming issues and poor weather.
"During the works, there will be a full closure of the road between 7am - 7pm."
