A Ffostrasol man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after admitting drink driving.
Andrew Gordon, of Bryncynon, Capel Cynon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 October.
The court heard that the 43-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Beetle on the A486 at Ffostrasol on 12 October.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Gordon had namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Gordon from driving for 36 months and handed him a £250 fine.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £100.