A 76-year-old man from Ffosyffin has been banned from the road for 24 months by magistrates after appearing in court to admit being behind the wheel while almost three times the legal drink drive limit.
Michael Clee, of 3 Cwrt y Brenin, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 June.
The court heard that Clee, 76, was stopped by police while driving a Hyundai on Cwrt y Brenin on 3 June.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Clee had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Clee from driving for 24 months.
Clee was fined £610, and must pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £246 victim surcharge.