An Aberystwyth man who veered across the centre lines of the A487 through Bow Street and crashed into an oncoming car has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 27 November that Fletcher Owen-Youens, of 10 Terrace Road, was driving a Ford Fiesta on the A487 at Bow Street on 23 June this year.
Magistrates heard that that the 27-year-old “veered across the centre white line road markings and collided with an oncoming Skoda Octavia which was travelling in the opposite direction.”
Magistrates handed Owen-Youens a fine of £440 and endorsed his driving record with six penalty points.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £110 as well as a £176 victim fund surcharge.