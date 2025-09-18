A man has been fined by magistrates for stealing vodka from an Aberystwyth supermarket.
Michael Llewellyn, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 September.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of vodka worth £24.50 from Morrisons supermarket on 30 August this year.
Llewellyn was handed a fine of £120.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £48.
