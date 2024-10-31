A Cwmann learner driver who turned into a Lampeter street and collided with a parked car in an uninsured vehicle with no MOT has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 30 October that Mark Evans, of 4 Cwmann Terrace, was driving a Citroen C4 on Bridge Street in Lampeter on 15 November last year.
The court heard “he then turned into New Street and collided with the rear offside of a parked and unattended vehicle.”
The court heard that Evans’ vehicle was uninsured, had no MOT, and that he was a provisional licence holder driving without a qualified supervisor.
Evans was handed a £660 fine and eight penalty points.
He must also pay £110 costs and a £264 surcharge.