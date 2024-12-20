A man who damaged the door of a social housing building in Aberystwyth has been fined by magistrates.
Lee Anderson-Warnes, whose address was given as c/o 7 Parc y Dressig, Whitland, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 December.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging the rear door of Aberglasney Hall belonging to Barcud housing association on 12 May this year.
Magistrates fined Anderson-Warnes £80 and ordered him to pay compensation of £114.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.