Natural Resources Wales has said that illegal tree felling “will not be tolerated” after a director of a Llanfihangel-Ar-Arth agricultural contracting firm was fined £2,000 for chopping down 140 trees at an historic woodland in Llandysul.
John Kerwen Davies, director at John Davies Agricultural and Plant Contractor Limited, Cross Inn Hall, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.
In a case brought by the Natural Resources Wales (NRW) Forest Regulation and Legal teams, the 48-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to felling around 140 trees at Coed Mawr Wood, Llandysul, without a felling licence between 23 June and 18 July 2023.
The site, designated as Ancient Semi-Natural Woodland (ASNW), has existed for more than 400 years.
Davies, who the court heard had been previously warned for similar offences, was handed a fine of £2,000 by magistrates.
Davies was also ordered to pay £5,000 in prosecution costs, as well as an £800 surcharge to fund services.
Callum Stone, Forest Regulation and Tree Health Team Leader for NRW, said that Davies case, and two other similar prosecutions in Wales in March and April “send a clear message that illegal felling will not be tolerated”, as NRW continues to crackdown on the problem.
“Woodland loss is a significant threat to habitats and biodiversity, especially in the face of the climate and nature emergency,” he said.
“Felling licences play a crucial role in managing our forests sustainably, and we will take enforcement action where necessary to protect them.
“We’re also committed to using the confiscation regime to ensure that convicted defendants do not keep any financial benefit from the environmental crimes they have committed.”
NRW said that “landowners and contractors are urged to check felling licence requirements before cutting trees.”
“Felling licences are free and ensure forests are managed sustainably,” NRW added.