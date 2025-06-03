Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue will host a meet the author/ book signing and talk with Mike Raine at Browsers Bookshop in Porthmadog on Thursday, 19 June (7pm).
This free event is open to anyone interested in the great outdoors, nature, walking or climbing.
Copies of Mike’s book, ‘Nature of Snowdonia’, will be available to buy from Browsers Bookshop on the night.
Tickets are freee, but all donations on the night will go to local Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue. Team volunteers will be attending too, and are happy to talk about their work.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team is based in Porthmadog, all members are volunteers and they’re on call 24/7, 365 days a year to help people?
