An Aberystwyth man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to a charge of persistently making use of public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.
Gareth Edwards, of Ty Nesaf, 14 Queen’s Road, pleaded guilty to the charge that occurred in Aberystwyth on 23 and 24 December last year when he appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 February.
The 34-year-old was made the subject of a 12 month community order by magistrates to include 100 hours of unpaid work as well as up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Edwards must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.