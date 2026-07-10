A man from Gwynedd has been fined by magistrates after admitting to stealing a can of Red Bull from a shop in Porthmadog.
Jason Barton, of Pen Pistyll, Ffordd Bro Pedr Fardd, in Garndolbenmaen appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 July.
The 49-year-old had already pleaded guilty, at an earlier hearing in May, to stealing a can of Red Bull from the Spar store on the High Street in Porthmadog, on Thursday, 15 January, earlier this year.
Magistrates handed Barton a fine of £80, and also ordered him to pay £2.80 in compensation.
No order has been made for costs due to the “level of outstanding fines” for Barton.
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