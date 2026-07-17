A member of staff at a Gwynedd school has been suspended, the county council has confirmed.
Earlier this week, North Wales Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of meeting a child following sexual grooming, but Cyngor Gwynedd could neither confirm or deny that the two incidents were linked.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "A 29-year-old man from the Porthmadog area was arrested on 2 July on suspicion of meeting a child following sexual grooming.
"He has since been bailed with conditions whilst our enquiries continue.
"As this is an active investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.
"We urge members of the public not to speculate on the incident or spread misinformation online which could be harmful to the police investigation and any potential future legal proceedings.
"We would advise anybody with information that could assist our enquiries to come directly to the police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000520276."
Asked whether the suspension of a staff member at a Gwynedd school was related to this investigation, Cyngor Gwynedd said it could neither confirm or deny.
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson added: “We can confirm that a member of staff in a Gwynedd school has been suspended from their post.
"It would not be appropriate for the council nor the school concerned to comment further until all relevant investigations have been completed.”
“We can confirm that all relevant child protection procedures are being followed.”
The council added that suspension from work is a neutral act to allow investigations to be carried out thoroughly and appropriately.
North Wales Police also added in their statement regarding the arrest of a 29-year-old man that “By issuing this line we are neither confirming nor denying the identity of the individual under investigation.”
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