Five fined for fishing without licence in mid Wales reservoir
Five men have been found guilty of fishing without a licence at Llyn Clywedog Reservoir at Cardiff Magistrates Court.
The five were detected and prosecuted by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for offences that took place at the reservoir near Llanidloes in Powys on 21 May 2022.
David Manns, Gareth Parks, Stuart Reed, Macauley Simpson and Richard Ward were each ordered to pay fines of £220, £192, £164, £133 and £192 respectively after appearing at Cardiff Magistrates Court on 28 October.
Additionally, all five were each ordered to pay NRW’s costs of £98 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Jeremy Goddard, NRW’s Team Leader, Mid Wales Waste and Enforcement Team said: “You must have a rod fishing licence for England and Wales if you’re fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line. You could be fined up to £2,500 and your fishing equipment could be seized if you’re fishing and cannot show a valid rod fishing licence.
“Children under 13 do not need a licence and licences for children between 13 and 16 are free. However, you still need to get a junior licence.”
Rod licences can be purchased online at: https://naturalresources.wales/permits-and-permissions/buy-a-fishing-rod-licence/?lang=en#
