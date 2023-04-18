AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been given jail time for stealing £10 worth of sausage meat.
William McPherson, now of no fixed abode, is currently serving a 12 month sentence imposed in December for three assaults.
He appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary by stealing £10 worth of sausage meat from 3 Bridge Street in Aberystwyth on 13 July last year.
Magistrates handed McPherson four weeks in jail.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.