Fraud accused appears in court

AN ABERYSTWYTH man has appeared in court charged with defrauding another man of more than £12,000 and buying Bitcoin with the funds.

Davis, 27, is charged with telling Roger Sills that his account had been “compromised and he needed to move his money to another account”, gaining £12,400 on 4 August 2020, along with concealing criminal property by using £12,225 to “purchase bitcoin and then transferring the bitcoin to accounts that the account holders cannot be identified.”