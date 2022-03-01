Fraud accused appears in court
Tuesday 1st March 2022 2:44 pm
An Aberystwyth man has charged with defrauding another man of more than £12,000 and buying Bitcoin with the funds. (MichaelWuensch/Pixabay )
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has appeared in court charged with defrauding another man of more than £12,000 and buying Bitcoin with the funds.
Samuel Davis, of 13 Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 24 February.
Davis, 27, is charged with telling Roger Sills that his account had been “compromised and he needed to move his money to another account”, gaining £12,400 on 4 August 2020, along with concealing criminal property by using £12,225 to “purchase bitcoin and then transferring the bitcoin to accounts that the account holders cannot be identified.”
Davis is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for plea and trial preparation on 24 March.
